METALS-Base metals fall on weak China factory data and COVID curbs

Non-ferrous metals broadly fell on Monday, as rising COVID-19 cases and weaker-than-expected manufacturing data in top consumer China raised concerns of softening demand.

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Non-ferrous metals broadly fell on Monday, as rising COVID-19 cases and weaker-than-expected manufacturing data in top consumer China raised concerns of softening demand.

Officials in China are pulling no punches in stamping out sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks as winter nears.

China's Guangzhou city reported a jump in new COVID-19 infections, Mamau's government reinstated some tough COVID curbs, while Zhengzhou city, where iPhone maker Foxconn 2317.TW has an assembly facility, was also hit.

"The market is pricing risk-off as COVID-19 impacted areas expand," said Marex analyst Zenon Ho, noting that Chinese equities are performing poorly also.

The market is also adopting a wait-and-see approach ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee due later this week and other central banks' events which could shed light on their future policies, Ho added.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.5% to $7,510 a tonne by 0525 GMT, and the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 declined 1.9% to 62,250 yuan ($8,565.53) a tonne.

China's factory activity unexpectedly fell in October, the National Bureau of Statistics survey showed.

Manufacturing production facilities consume a vast amount of metals.

The dollar firmed, making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies, after strong U.S. consumer spending data pointed to persistent underlying inflation pressure, cooling bets that the Federal Reserve could flag a slowdown in its aggressive interest rate hikes.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 decreased 3.4% to 17,685 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 fell 3.4% to 178,590 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 shed 4% to 22,950 yuan a tonne and tin SSNcv1 dropped 2.4% to 158,160 yuan a tonne.

LME zinc CMZN3 eased 0.6% to $2,804.50 a tonne, lead CMPB3 rose 1.1% to $2,008.50 a tonne, tin CMSN3 declined 1.4% to $17,845 a tonne while aluminium CMAL3 edged down 1% to $2,209 a tonne.

($1 = 7.2675 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)

