METALS-Base metals fall on stronger dollar as Fed signals higher rates

HANOI, June 17 (Reuters) - Industrial metals were mostly down on Thursday, weighed by a firm dollar as the U.S. Federal Reserve brought forward its projections for an interest-rate hike.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 1.6% to $9,514.50 a tonne by 0203 GMT, having dropped as much as 2.6% earlier in the session to $9,415 a tonne, its lowest since April 23.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 dipped 0.1% to 68,920 yuan ($10,730.69) a tonne.

The dollar =USD rose to its highest level in almost two months versus major peers as the Fed began closing the door on its pandemic-driven monetary policy.

A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive and less appealing to holders of other currencies.

LME nickel CMNI3 dropped 2.1% to $17,280 a tonne, aluminium CMAL3 fell 1.1% to $2,441.50 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 shed 1.2% to $2,988 a tonne and lead CMPB3 declined 1.1% to $2,178.50 a tonne.

ShFE nickel SNIcv1 decreased 2.3% to 127,190 yuan a tonne, aluminium SAFcv1 was down 0.5% at 18,640 yuan a tonne while tin SSNcv1 declined 0.7% to 205,010 yuan a tonne.

* China's production of secondary aluminium will almost triple by the end of this decade if all announced recycling projects come to fruition, Rusal 0486.HK said, as the country caps primary smelting capacity and looks to reduce emissions.

* Asian markets looked set for a rough ride after the U.S. Federal Reserve stunned investors by signalling it might raise interest rates at a much faster pace than assumed, sending yields and the dollar sharply higher. MKTS/GLOB DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

