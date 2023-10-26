METALS-Base metals fall on strong dollar; China stimulus under review

(Updates prices, adds quotes)
Oct 26 (Reuters) - Prices of non-ferrous metals fell on Thursday, hurt by a firmer U.S. dollar, while traders and investors reviewed the potential benefit of a recent Chinese stimulus.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange
The dollar hovered near a
two-week high
as Treasury yields rose and investor appetite for riskier currencies dimmed, making commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies.
LME aluminium
SHFE aluminium
"Metals are in a downtrend. Spikes and jumps... are worth selling into," Sandeep Daga, a director at metals analysis company Metal Intelligence Centre, said in a note.
China earlier this week
approved
a 1 trillion yuan ($136.65 billion) in sovereign bond issuance to help rebuild areas hit by floods and improve urban infrastructure, which briefly lifted metals prices.
"Although this will provide some boost to building new homes and public infrastructure in the affected region, it is unlike a wholesome direct stimulus that has boosted Chinese demand for metals in the last two decades," Daga said.
LME lead inventories
Meanwhile, LME nickel cancelled warrant stocks, or metals earmarked for delivery, jumped to 8,304 tons, the highest since Jan. 13.
