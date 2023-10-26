METALS-Base metals fall on strong dollar; China stimulus under review

(Updates prices, adds quotes)

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Prices of non-ferrous metals fell on Thursday, hurt by a firmer U.S. dollar, while traders and investors reviewed the potential benefit of a recent Chinese stimulus.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.7% at $7,979 per metric ton by 0610 GMT.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange shed 0.6% to 66,460 yuan ($9,082.09) per metric ton.

The dollar hovered near a

two-week high

as Treasury yields rose and investor appetite for riskier currencies dimmed, making commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies.

LME aluminium dipped 0.4% to $2,210.50 a ton, nickel dropped 1% to $18,130, zinc lost 0.7% to $2,464, lead eased 0.3% to $2,079, and tin dropped 0.8% to $25,000.

SHFE aluminium eased 0.2% to 18,960 yuan a ton, nickel fell 0.7% to 146,520 yuan, zinc edged down 0.1% at 21,120 yuan, lead shed 0.7% to 16,315 yuan, and tin declined 1.1% to 213,700 yuan.

"Metals are in a downtrend. Spikes and jumps... are worth selling into," Sandeep Daga, a director at metals analysis company Metal Intelligence Centre, said in a note.

China earlier this week

approved

a 1 trillion yuan ($136.65 billion) in sovereign bond issuance to help rebuild areas hit by floods and improve urban infrastructure, which briefly lifted metals prices.

"Although this will provide some boost to building new homes and public infrastructure in the affected region, it is unlike a wholesome direct stimulus that has boosted Chinese demand for metals in the last two decades," Daga said.

LME lead inventories climbed to 121,725 tons, their highest since March 2021.

Meanwhile, LME nickel cancelled warrant stocks, or metals earmarked for delivery, jumped to 8,304 tons, the highest since Jan. 13.

