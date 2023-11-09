METALS-Base metals fall on rate hike fear

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Prices of nonferrous metals fell on Friday after U.S. Federal Reserve officials made hawkish comments that signalled there could still be further rate hikes to fight inflation.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.4% to $8,112 per metric ton by 0329 GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 declined 0.1% to 67,130 yuan ($9,205.73) a ton.

Both contracts are set for the biggest weekly decline in nearly a month, partly because the dollar index .DXY was heading for the best weekly gain since Sept. 8.

Fed officials, including Jerome Powell, said on Thursday they are still to finish the battle with inflation.

Higher interest rates usually tame economic growth which is correlated with metals demand and could lead to a stronger dollar and make greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.3% to $2,236 a ton, nickel CMNI3 declined 0.6% to $17,715, zinc CMZN3 decreased 0.5% to $2,588.50, lead CMPB3 shed 0.5% to $2,179 and tin CMSN3 lost 0.7% to $24,675.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 declined 0.4% to 19,110 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 lost 0.5% to 141,130 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 fell 0.6% to 21,595 yuan, lead SPBcv1 was almost flat at 16,490 yuan and tin SSNcv1 edged down 0.3% at 209,750 yuan.

The president of military-ruled Myanmar, where tin mining in a key producing region has been suspended since August, said the country is at risk of breaking apart due to the ineffective management of the recent violence in its border regions with China.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 UK GDP Est 3M/3M Sept

0700 UK GDP Estimate MM, YY Sept

0700 UK Manufacturing Output MM Sept

0700 UK GDP Prelim QQ, YY Q3

1500 US U Mich Sentiment Prelim Nov

($1 = 7.2922 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.