METALS-Base metals fall on firmer dollar, China's COVID curbs

Mai Nguyen Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STR New

Prices of non-ferrous metals broadly fell on Monday, pulled down by a stronger U.S. dollar and fresh coronavirus cases in top consumer China, sparking fears of softening demand for metals.

China's Guangzhou city reported a jump in new COVID-19 infections, Mamau's government reinstated some tough COVID curbs, while Zhengzhou city, where iPhone maker Foxconn 2317.TW has an assembly facility, was also hit.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 dipped 0.1% to $7,545.50 a tonne by 0148 GMT, and the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 declined 1.5% to 62,500 yuan ($8,606.44) a tonne.

China's factory activity unexpectedly fell in October, the National Bureau of Statistics survey showed, weighed down by softening global demand and strict COVID-19 restrictions.

The dollar firmed, making greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies, after strong U.S. consumer spending data pointed to persistent underlying inflation pressure, cooling bets that the Federal Reserve could flag a slowdown in its aggressive interest rate hikes.

Manufacturing production facilities consume a vast amount of metals.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 decreased 2.5% to 17,845 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 fell 2.7% to 180,000 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 shed 3.5% to 23,050 yuan a tonne and tin SSNcv1 dropped 2.4% to 158,130 yuan a tonne.

LME zinc CMZN3 eased 0.3% to $2,812 a tonne, lead CMPB3 fell 0.5% to $1,977 a tonne, tin CMSN3 declined 0.6% to $18,000 a tonne while aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.6% to $2,224.50 a tonne.

($1 = 7.2620 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

