METALS-Base metals fall on economic worries, strong dollar

BEIJING, May 24 (Reuters) - Prices of base metals drifted lower on Wednesday amid growing concerns over the performance of major economies and as a strong U.S. dollar made it less attractive to buy greenback-priced commodities.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 1.8% to $7,958.50 a tonne by 0746 GMT, extending losses from the previous session and reaching a near six-month low.

Copper prices, often seen as an economic bellwether, have lost 7.5% so far this month.

"Disappointing April macro data from China has potentially accentuated the unwinding of net investment length in copper, resulting in declining prices," said Citi analysts in a note.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 ended day-time trade 1.3% lower to 63,850 yuan ($9,237.42) a tonne.

Market views were mixed on whether a price rebound is likely.

The overall demand outlook for the metal, which is used widely in construction, power and transportation sectors, remained subdued.

That said, the fall in prices encouraged users to restock, pushing up spot premiums in the market, analysts at Guangda Futures said.

Copper import premium in Yangshan, reflecting import appetite, ticked up to $35 a tonne on Tuesday. SMM-CUYP-CN

The dollar held steady on Wednesday after hitting a two-month high in the previous session, amid a lack of progress in U.S. debt limit negotiations.

The global refined copper market registered a 2,000-tonne surplus in March, compared with a 196,000-tonne surplus in the previous month, the International Copper Study Group said in its latest monthly bulletin.

LME aluminium CMAL3 was down 1.1% at $2,203 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 dropped 2% to $2,324, nickel CMNI3 nudged 0.6% lower to $20,920, tin CMSN3 lost 1.9% to $23,860, and lead CMPB3 was down 0.7% to $2,058.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 eased 2.6% to 17,550 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 fell 3% to 19,470 yuan, lead SPBcv1 edged 0.1% lower to 15,290 yuan, while nickel SNIcv1 rose 0.4% to 167,070 yuan and tinSNIcv1 gained 0.6% at 197,200 yuan.

($1 = 6.9121 Chinese yuan renminbi)

