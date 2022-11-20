METALS-Base metals fall on China's COVID curbs, strong dollar

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Industrial metals prices slipped on Monday as fresh COVID-19 curbs in top consumer China clouded demand outlook, while a stronger dollar added to the downbeat mood.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 1.1% at $7,988 a tonne, as of 0156 GMT, its lowest since Nov. 10.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 dipped 1.5% to 64,900 yuan ($9,057.04) a tonne, its lowest since Nov. 4.

Beijing's most populous district urged residents to stay at home on Monday, while local authorities in the Baiyun District of the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou locked down the area for five days as COVID-19 cases continue to mount.

Asian share markets turned hesitant, as investors fretted about the economic fallout from fresh COVID-19 restrictions in China. MKTS/GLOB

The dollar index =USD rose 0.2% against its rivals. A stronger dollar makes the greenback-priced metal costlier for buyers holding other currencies. USD/

China kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged for a third straight month at the monthly fixing, matching market expectations.

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said Saturday he is ready to "move away" from three-quarter-point rate hikes at the Fed's December meeting and feels the Fed's target policy rate need rise no more than another percentage point to tackle inflation.

Among other metals, LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 1.9% to $2,385 a tonne, lead CMPB3 was down 0.8% to $2,137 a tonne, tin CMSN3 lost nearly 3% to $21,990 a tonne and zinc CMZN3 shed 2% to $2,970.50 a tonne.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 declined 1.7% to 195,590 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 was steady at 15,675 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 fell 2.6% to 177,920 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 was down 0.8% at 24,100 yuan a tonne and aluminium SAFcv1 lost 0.7% to 18,930 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 7.1657 Chinese yuan renminbi)

