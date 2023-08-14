METALS-Base metals fall on China property worries, stronger dollar

Recasts, updates prices

BEIJING, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Prices of most base metals fell on Monday on heightened concerns over China's property sector, once considered a pillar of its economy and a key consumer of metals, and on a stronger dollar.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.4% at $8,263 per metric ton, as of 0442 GMT, after shedding 3.2% in the previous week.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 lost 0.8% to 67,930 yuan ($9,360.75) per metric ton.

Chinese property giant Country Garden 2007.HK suspended its onshore bonds trading on Monday amid its deepening debt problems, sending its shares to a record low.

"Concerns about Country Garden's liquidity brought back into focus the troubled property sector," analysts at ANZ said in a note, adding any failure by the company to pay its debt would hurt already fragile investor sentiment.

That further dented investor sentiment following the disappointing reading last Friday on China's July new bank loans and credit growth.

Also weighing on the market was a stronger U.S. dollar =usd, making it less attractive to buy the greenback-priced metal.

Investors were also awaiting China economic data due on Tuesday and minutes of the Fed's last meeting due on Wednesday for further direction.

LME aluminium CMAL3 slid 0.6% at $2,162.50 a metric ton, tin CMSN3 lost 2% to $25,925, zinc CMZN3 declined 1% to $2,373, lead CMPB3 nudged 0.2% down at $2,105.50, while nickel CMNI3 rose 1.2% to $20,485.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 was down 1% to 18,315 yuan a metric ton, zinc SZNcv1 dropped 1.7% to 20,375 yuan, lead SPBcv1 shed 0.3% to 15,910 yuan, tin SSNcv1 fell 3.1% to 216,330 yuan, while nickel SNIcv1 dipped 0.2% at 164,510 yuan.

($1 = 7.2569 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Andrew Hayley; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Rashmi Aich)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

