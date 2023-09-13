METALS-Base metals fall on bleak demand outlook amid inflation worries

Recasts, updates prices as of 0435 GMT, adds comments

BEIJING, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Base metals fell on Wednesday, as oil hitting a near 10-month high worsened price rise fears ahead of the release of key U.S. inflation data, while investors also gauged the demand outlook from top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 lost 0.4% to $8,355.50 per metric ton by 0435 GMT.

The core Consumer Price Index (CPI) report is expected at 1230 GMT today, and it could provide further clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike prospects.

While core CPI is seen cooling, rising fuel costs are forecast to result in hotter headline inflation.

Expectations of tighter global supply and fears of supply disruption in Libya have driven up benchmarks.

The dollar index =USD was firmer on Wednesday, placing pressure for non-dollar holders to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

Weak copper demand outlook in China, the world's biggest consumer of the metal used in transportation, construction and power sectors, also weighed on sentiment.

The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was down 0.4% to 69,050 yuan ($9,481.63) per ton.

Despite Beijing issuing a series of supporting measures to revive a troubled property market, market participants are assessing the real impact on on-ground demand.

Many copper rod producers eyed a demand pickup only to take place in late October, according to a survey by Shanghai Metals Market.

LME aluminium CMAL3 eased 0.2% at $2,193 a ton, zinc CMZN3 shed 0.2% to $2,473, tin CMSN3 dropped 1.3% to $25,205, lead CMPB3 declined 0.6% to $2,205.50 and nickel CMNI3 was down 0.6% to $19,805.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 slid 0.8% to 19,095 yuan a ton, lead SPBcv1 lost 1.5% to 16,830 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 fell 2.4% to 161,260 yuan, tin SSNcv1 slipped 1.8% at 213,660 yuan, and zinc SZNcv1 moved 1% down to 21,495 yuan.

($1 = 7.2825 Chinese yuan renminbi)

