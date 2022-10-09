METALS-Base metals fall as solid U.S. jobs data adds to rate-hike worries

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Prices of most base metals in London fell on Monday, as better-than-expected U.S. jobs data raised concerns the Federal Reserve would stick with its rate-hike campaign to bring down inflation.

U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in September and the unemployment rate dropped, giving the Fed more ammunition to continue with its aggressive monetary policy tightening path.

Rising interest rates in the United States are likely to strengthen the dollar and could hurt global economic growth and metals demand. A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange CMAL3 fell 1.6% to $2,262 a tonne by 0311 GMT, lead CMPB3 lost 3.9% to $1,989.50 a tonne and zinc CMZN3 declined 1% to $2,961 a tonne.

The most-traded November nickel contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SNIcv1 dropped 4.2% to 177,260 yuan ($24,924.42) a tonne and tin SSNcv1 shed 1.9% to 174,180 yuan a tonne.

Meanwhile, copper prices rose after Chile, the world's top producer of the metal, announced the permanent closure of copper mining stopes related to a giant sinkhole in the northern part of the country.

LME copper CMCU3 rose 0.8% to $7,519 a tonne and ShFE copper SCFcv1 advanced 0.5% to 61,400 yuan a tonne.

Other metals on the ShFE rose to catch up with gains in the London market as Chinese traders returned from a one-week holiday.

ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 1.5% to 18,560 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 increased 1.4% to 24,225 yuan a tonne and lead SPBcv1 was up 1.5% at 15,255 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 7.1119 yuan)

