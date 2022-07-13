METALS-Base metals fall as hot U.S. inflation data sparks growth concerns

July 14 (Reuters) - Industrial metals fell on Thursday, as surging inflation in the United States fuelled expectations of aggressive monetary policy tightening, which could slow global economic growth and demand for metals.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 slipped 0.2% to 56,040 yuan ($8,331.72) a tonne at 0138 GMT, nickel SNIcv1 declined 3.7% to 155,120 yuan a tonne and zinc SZNcv1 dropped 4.2% to 22,145 yuan a tonne.

Three-month zinc on the London Metal Exchange CMZN3 was down 1% at $2,921 a tonne, lead CMPB3 shed 1.3% to $1,929 a tonne. Copper CMCU3 was flat at $7,325.50 a tonne, hovering near a 20-month low hit in the previous session.

U.S. annual consumer prices jumped 9.1% in June, the largest increase since 1981, leaving the Federal Reserve most certain to hike interest rates by another 75 basis points at the end of the month.

Elsewhere, the European Commission reportedly predicted record levels of inflation and slashed its economic growth forecast for 2022 and 2023.

Improving economic data from top metals consumer China supported prices, with exports rising at the fastest pace in five months after the lifting of COVID-19 lockdowns.

* China's June copper imports rose 15.5% from a month ago to 537,698 tonnes, as demand picked up following the lifting of COVID-19 lockdowns that had hurt manufacturing activity.

