METALS-Base metals fall as Fed signals no rate cut in March

Updates prices, adds quotes

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Prices of nonferrous metals fell on Thursday, pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve pushed back against market expectations for an interest rate cut in March.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 fell 0.7% to $8,552 per metric ton by 0602 GMT.

The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SCFcv1 dipped 0.3% to 69,060 yuan ($9,619.32) a ton.

The dollar climbed after Chair Jerome Powell pushed back on the idea of an interest rate cut as soon as March and said cuts would come once the Fed becomes more secure that inflation will continue to decline.

A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to buyers using other currencies.

Traders are now expecting a May start to rate cuts by the Fed, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

While copper consumption was tepid in top consumer China and is expected to remain so until after the Feb. 9-16 Chinese New Year holiday, tight raw material supply may create uncertainty for copper smelting operations, said Jinrui Futures in a note.

Lending some support to the market, a private-sector survey released on Thursday showed factory activity in China expanded in January, contrasting the official survey on Wednesday indicating activities shrunk for the fourth straight month.

LME aluminium CMAL3 declined 1% to $2,257.50 a ton, nickel CMNI3 edged down 0.5% at $16,190, zinc CMZN3 fell 1.2% to $2,498, lead CMPB3 shed 0.5% to $2,148 and tin CMSN3 dropped 1.2% to $25,920.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 eased 0.6% to 18,895 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 lost 0.7% to 126,270 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 dropped 2.1% to 20,880 yuan, lead SPBcv1 declined 0.6% to 16,170 yuan and tin SSNcv1 fell 0.6% to 216,730 yuan.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 7.1793 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Varun H K)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.