METALS-Base metals fall as dollar firms after Fed signals no March rate cut

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Prices of base metals fell on Thursday, pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve pushed back against market expectation for an interest rate cut in March.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 fell 0.3% to $8,587 per metric ton by 0248 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was nearly flat at 69,230 yuan ($9,646.49) a ton.

The dollar climbed after Fed Chair Jerome Powell pushed back on the idea of a first U.S. interest rate cut as soon as March.

Powell said rate cuts would come once the Fed becomes more secure that inflation will continue to decline from a level it still characterises as "elevated."

LME aluminium CMAL3 declined 0.6% to $2,267 a ton, nickel CMNI3 edged down 0.1% at $16,260, zinc CMZN3 fell 0.6% to $2,511.50, lead CMPB3 shed 0.3% to $2,151.50 and tin CMSN3 dropped 1% to $25,980.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 eased 0.4% to 18,930 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 lost 0.4% to 126,690 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 dropped 1.8% to 20,935 yuan, lead SPBcv1 declined 0.6% to 16,165 yuan and tin SSNcv1 fell 0.3% to 217,450 yuan.

Lending some support to the market, a private-sector survey showed that factory activity in top metals consumer China expanded in January thanks to stable growth in output, quicker logistics and the first rise in new export orders since June.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0700 UK Nationwide house price MM, YY Jan

0745 France CPI (EU Norm) Prelim YY Jan

0745 France Producer Prices YY Dec

0855 Germany Unemployment Chg, Rate SA Jan

1300 Germany CPI, HICP Prelim YY Jan

1900 US Federal Open Market Committee

announces its decision on

interest rates followed by statement

($1 = 7.1767 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

