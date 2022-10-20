METALS-Base metals edge up on report of easing in Chinese COVID-19 curbs

By Mai Nguyen

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Prices of nonferrous metals broadly rose on Thursday, on hopes of improving demand in top consumer China amid reports of potential easing in its COVID-19 restrictions.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 0.2% to $7,398.50 a tonne by 0558 GMT, while the most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was almost unchanged at 62,220 yuan ($8,602.60) a tonne.

China is considering a cut in the duration of quarantine for inbound visitors from 10 to seven days, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

"(It is) sentiment-driven. If they cut quarantine, at least it brings us closer to a reopen, which will have a powerful impact since China consumes a lot," said Marex analyst Zenon Ho.

China has been imposing strict movements and quarantine regulations to curb the spread of the coronavirus, a policy often known as "zero-COVID" that has hurt its economic growth and demand for metals.

The global copper market is expected to see a deficit of about 325,000 tonnes this year and a surplus of 155,000 tonnes in 2023, the International Copper Study Group said on Wednesday.

Chinese refined copper buyers may increase their purchase of Russian metal amid expected rising premiums for copper sales to China in 2023 - seen between $150 and $210 a tonne over LME three-month price, and up from $105 in 2022 and $88 a tonne in 2021.

LME zinc CMZN3 rose 0.8% to $2,921.50 a tonne and aluminium CMAL3 rose 1.2% to $2,197 a tonne.

ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 1% to 18,475 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 increased 3.2% to 189,020 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 was up 2% to 25,210 yuan a tonne, while tin SSNcv1 eased 0.1% to 169,420 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 7.2327 yuan)

