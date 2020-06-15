Commodities

METALS-Base metals ease on worries over second virus wave in China

Mai Nguyen Reuters
SINGAPORE, June 15 (Reuters) - Most industrial metals fell on Monday as worries rose that a potential second wave of the novel coronavirus in China could lead to lower demand in the country.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 fell 0.7% to $5,745 a tonne by 0344 GMT, recovering slightly from heavier losses earlier in the session.

The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) SCFcv1 was flat at 46,690 yuan ($6,587.56) a tonne, having dropped as much as 0.8% in early trading hours.

After weeks with almost no new COVID-19 infections, Beijing has recorded dozens of new cases and is taking steps to halt the outbreak.

"I'm a bit worried, but not too much. The reaction speed and determination of the (Chinese) government are both much stronger (this time)," said a base metals trader.

LME aluminium CMAL3 declined 0.4% to $1,578 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 fell 0.6% to $12,585 a tonne, while ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.7% to 13,660 yuan a tonne and nickel SNIcv1 dropped 0.9% to 100,670 yuan a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* ALUMINIUM: China's primary aluminium production edged higher in May from April on new smelting capacity and higher prices.

* CHINA: China's industrial output rose in May but the gain was smaller than expected, while fixed asset investment in January-May fell less than in the first four months of 2020.

* COPPER: Copper trading on the CME and LME tumbled in May as funds and speculators reduced risk exposure, but volumes shot up in China as lockdowns were lifted.

* CHILEAN COPPER: Chilean copper miners' unions called for a re-evaluation of the operational continuity plans of the country's biggest miners during what they said was an "alarming" increase in coronavirus cases among workers.

($1 = 7.0876 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +6568703518; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

