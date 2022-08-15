METALS-Base metals drop as lacklustre China data sparks demand concerns

By Mai Nguyen

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Prices of industrial metals fell on Monday after top consumer China reported several key economic data, which missed expectations by large margins, reinforcing fears of weakening demand from the world's biggest metals market.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.7% at $8,033 a tonne, as of 0412 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 dropped 1.3% to 61,890 yuan ($9,160.34) a tonne.

China's economy unexpectedly slowed in July, with industrial output, fix-asset investment, and retail sales all missing forecasts by large margins. China's new yuan loans also tumbled more than expected in July.

"Copper ... recovered from a heavy sell-off earlier. But I am not sure how long the upward moment will last. I expect more downside risk. Fundamentals continue to be poor," said a metals trader.

However, China's Yangshan copper premium SMM-CUYP-CN rose to $97.50 a tonne, its highest since December 2021, with the trader attributing that to an open import arbitrage, the act of buying ShFE and selling LME contracts simultaneously.

LME lead CMPB3 fell 1.8% to $2,145.50 a tonne, tin CMSN3 declined 1.5% to $24,805 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 decreased 1.4% to $3,539 a tonne and aluminium CMAL3 eased 0.2% to $2,429 a tonne.

ShFE aluminium SAFcv1 hit its lowest since Aug. 5 of 18,165 yuan a tonne, after data showed China's July primary aluminium output hit a record monthly high of 3.43 million tonnes on easing power restrictions.

Analysts had expected Chinese smelters, despite squeezed profit margins, to keep ramping up production using last year's profits.

ShFE nickel SNIcv1 shed 3.7% to 174,770 yuan a tonne, zinc SZNcv1 fell 2.3% to 24,620 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 lost 1.8% to 15,035 yuan a tonne and tin SSNcv1 tumbled 3.9% to 196,880 yuan a tonne.

Still, China's surprise rates cuts on Monday to revive demand cushioned the impact on metals prices.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 6.7563 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.