METALS-Base metals dip as partial lockdowns in China fuel demand concerns
By Brijesh Patel
June 10 (Reuters) - Copper and other industrial metals fell on Friday, as renewed COVID-19 restrictions in top consumer China rekindled demand worries, while a stronger dollar also weighed on the market.
Shanghai and Beijing went back on fresh COVID-19 alert on Thursday after parts of China's largest economic hub imposed new lockdown restrictions and the city announced a round of mass testing for millions of residents.
"This latest setback raises questions about whether the reopening will be as smooth as hoped, thus putting at risk the pickup in economic activity across the entire country," ANZ analysts said in a note.
Risky assets also fell as the European Central Bank's rate-hike outlook unnerved investors amid heightened concerns about global slowdown. [MKTS/GLOB]
DOLLAR: The dollar was at a three-week high against its rivals, making greenback-denominated metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies. [USD/]
POLL: The U.S. Federal Reserve will hike its key interest rate by 50 basis points in June and July, according to a Reuters poll, with rising chances of a similar move in September.
DATA: China's factory-gate inflation cooled in May, official data showed, depressed by weak demand for steel, aluminium and other key industrial commodities due to tight COVID-19 curbs.
COPPER: A group of indigenous Peruvian communities on Thursday agreed to temporarily lift a protest against MMG Ltd's Las Bambas copper mine that forced the company to halt operations for more than 50 days.
