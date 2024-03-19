METALS-Base metals decline on firm dollar, profit taking

Updates prices, adds trader comments in paragraphs 4-5

March 19 (Reuters) - All base metals fell on Tuesday pressured by profit taking and a stronger dollar that made greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 fell 0.7% to $9,027.50 per metric ton by 0621 GMT, and the most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SCFcv1 fell 0.4% to 72,760 yuan ($10,106.68) a ton.

The dollar index was stronger, backed by a weaker yen and investors adjusting their expectations of the pace and scale of interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve this year following still-sticky inflation data.

"There's no fundamental reason for copper to be up here, but I can imagine some market participants would want to take some money off the table ahead of the FOMC meeting," said a trader, referring to the Fed gathering on interest rates.

"It's profit taking ... prices are all the way back down to earth. Near term price (is likely) back to $8,600 a ton for copper," the trader added.

LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.7% to $2,261.50 a ton, nickel CMNI3 decreased 1.1% to $17,680, zinc CMZN3 declined 1.1% to $2,504, and lead CMPB3 lost 0.2% to $2,085.

LME tin CMSN3 dropped 1.9% to $28,170, on track for the first decline in five sessions, as supply disruption in major producer Indonesia showed signs of easing after the top miner there resumed exports for the first time this year in March.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 edged down 0.3% to 19,205 yuan a ton, tin SSNcv1 fell 0.3% to 227,180 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 tumbled 2.1% to 137,530 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 declined 1.3% to 21,100 yuan and lead SPBcv1 eased 0.2% to 16,220 yuan.

Indonesia has issued mining production quotas of 152.62 million tons of nickel ore and 44,481.63 tons of tin ore so far this year.

($1 = 7.1992 yuan)

