METALS-Base metals decline as hawkish Fed renews rate hike fears

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Prices of nonferrous metals fell on Friday after hawkish comments by U.S. Federal Reserve officials signalled further rate hikes could be required to fight inflation.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) <CMCU3> fell 0.5% to $8,110.50 per metric ton by 0529 GMT.

Meanwhile, the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) <SCFcv1> was little changed at 67,150 yuan ($9,208.34) a ton.

Both contracts are set for the biggest weekly declines in nearly a month, partly because the dollar index .DXY was heading for its best week since July 21.

Fed officials, including Jerome Powell, said on Thursday they are still to finish the battle with inflation.

Higher interest rates usually tame economic growth which is correlated with metals demand, and could lead to a stronger dollar which makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

"We maintain the view that we will only see slight improvement to industrial metal prices in the coming months, with prices generally averaging lower in 2023 than in 2022," Fitch Solutions analysis unit BMI said in a report.

LME aluminium CMAL3 fell 0.3% to $2,237 a ton, nickel CMNI3 declined 0.4% to $17,745, zinc CMZN3 decreased 0.5% to $2,588.50, lead CMPB3 shed 0.5% to $2,180 and tin CMSN3 lost 0.8% to $24,645.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 declined 0.4% to 19,120 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 lost 0.5% to 141,120 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 fell 0.5% to 21,610 yuan, lead SPBcv1edged down 0.1% to 16,485 yuan and tin SSNcv1 eased 0.5% at 209,250 yuan.

Separately, the president of military-ruled Myanmar, where tin mining in a key producing region has been suspended since August, said the country is at risk of breaking apart due to the ineffective management of the recent violence in its border regions with China.

($1 = 7.2923 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sohini Goswami and Varun H K)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

