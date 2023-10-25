METALS-Base metals decline as firmer dollar dims appeal

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Prices of non-ferrous metals declined on Thursday as a firmer U.S. dollar made greenback-priced commodities more expensive to holders of other currencies.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
The safe-haven dollar hovered near a one-week high, as Treasury yields rose and investor appetite for riskier currencies dimmed.
LME aluminium
SHFE aluminium
LME lead inventories
The global lead market recorded a surplus of 71,000 tons in the first eight months of 2023, compared with a deficit of 141,000 tons in the year-ago period, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group showed.
The LME lead contract dropped 9.3% so far this year.
Meanwhile, LME nickel cancelled warrant stocks, or metals earmarked for delivery, jumped to 8,304 tons, the highest since Jan. 13.
For the top stories in metals and other news, click
[TOP/MTL] or [MET/L]
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
1215 EU ECB Refinancing Rate Oct
1215 EU ECB Deposit Rate
Oct
1230 US Durable Goods
Sept
1230 US GDP Advance
Q3
1230 US Initial Jobless Clm
Weekly
($1 = 7.3178 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) (( For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: LME price overview
[MTL] All commodities news
[C]
Foreign exchange rates
SPEED GUIDES
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.