METALS-Base metals decline as firmer dollar dims appeal

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Prices of non-ferrous metals declined on Thursday as a firmer U.S. dollar made greenback-priced commodities more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.5% at $7,991.50 per metric ton by 0240 GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange shed 0.5% to 66,530 yuan ($9,091.53) per metric ton.

The safe-haven dollar hovered near a one-week high, as Treasury yields rose and investor appetite for riskier currencies dimmed.

LME aluminium dipped 0.4% to $2,210.50 a ton, nickel dropped nearly 1% to $18,150, zinc lost 0.6% to $2,466, lead eased 0.1% to $2,082, and tin dropped 1% to $24,965.

SHFE aluminium eased 0.1% to 18,965 yuan a ton, nickel fell 0.4% to 147,020 yuan, zinc edged down 0.1% to 21,120 yuan, lead shed 0.4% to 16,370 yuan, and tin declined 1.1% to 213,700 yuan.

LME lead inventories climbed to 121,725 tons, their highest since March 2021.

The global lead market recorded a surplus of 71,000 tons in the first eight months of 2023, compared with a deficit of 141,000 tons in the year-ago period, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group showed.

The LME lead contract dropped 9.3% so far this year.

Meanwhile, LME nickel cancelled warrant stocks, or metals earmarked for delivery, jumped to 8,304 tons, the highest since Jan. 13.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

[TOP/MTL] or [MET/L]

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1215 EU ECB Refinancing Rate Oct

1215 EU ECB Deposit Rate

Oct

1230 US Durable Goods

Sept

1230 US GDP Advance

Q3

1230 US Initial Jobless Clm

Weekly

($1 = 7.3178 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips) ((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) (( For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: LME price overview

COMEX copper futures All metals news

[MTL] All commodities news

[C] Foreign exchange rates

SPEED GUIDES )) Keywords: GLOBAL METALS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.