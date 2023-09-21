News & Insights

Commodities

METALS-Base metals decline as dollar climbs on hawkish Fed

September 21, 2023

Written by Mai Nguyen for Reuters

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Most nonferrous metals fell on Thursday, weighed by a firmer U.S. dollar, with copper and lead also pressured by higher inventories.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 fell 0.8% to $8,277 per metric ton by 0632 GMT. The most-traded October copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 eased 0.4% to 68,520 yuan ($9,383.09) a ton.

The dollar index rose to an over six-month high after the U.S. Federal Reserve stiffened a monetary policy stance that its officials increasingly believe can succeed in lowering inflation without wrecking the economy or leading to large job losses.

A stronger dollar makes greenback-priced metals more expensive to holders of other currencies.

Copper inventories in LME warehouses MCUSTX-TOTAL rose to 155,700 tons, the highest level since May 2022, further pressuring prices.

Meanwhile, copper demand showed little improvement, said Jinrui Futures in a note.

"Copper prices lacks upward momentum and there is a risk of prices continuing to fall," it said.

The LME cash copper contract was trading at a $64-a-ton discount to the three-month contract CMCU0-3, the biggest discount since May 23, indicating abundant near-term supply.

Tightness in lead eased on the LME, with the cash-to-three trading at a $1 premium, down from $63 on Sept. 5, as lead inventories in LME warehouses leaped to 73,875 tons, the highest since July 2021.

LME aluminium CMAL3 declined 0.7% to $2,239.50 a ton, nickel CMNI3 dropped 0.8% to $19,435, zinc CMZN3 decreased 1.9% to $2,507.50, lead CMPB3 shed 1% to $2,191, and tin CMSN3 lost 0.1% to $26,110.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 dropped 3.1% to 158,480 yuan, lead SPBcv1 lost 2% to 16,940 yuan, tin SSNcv1 was almost unchanged at 221,830 yuan, while SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 rose 0.9% to 19,410 yuan a ton and zinc SSNcv1 advanced 0.1% to 21,660 yuan.

($1 = 7.3025 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Varun H K)

