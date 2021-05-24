Commodities

METALS-Base metals decline as China's regulatory curbs spook traders

Contributor
Mai Nguyen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KHAM

Prices of base metals dropped on Monday after regulators in top consumer China warned domestic commodity companies to maintain "normal market orders" following a recent record rally.

By Mai Nguyen

HANOI, May 24 (Reuters) - Prices of base metals dropped on Monday after regulators in top consumer China warned domestic commodity companies to maintain "normal market orders" following a recent record rally.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was down 0.7% at $9,815 a tonne by 0605 GMT, aluminium CMAL3 dropped 2.3% to $2,314 a tonne while zinc CMZN3 declined 2% to $2,912.50 a tonne.

In Shanghai, copper SCFcv1 was down 1.9% to 71,260 yuan a tonne, aluminium SAFcv1 hit a one-month low of 17,990 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 fell to a four-week low at 122,570 yuan a tonne while zinc SZNcv1 shed 1.9% to 21,975 yuan a tonne.

Several authorities in China held a talk on Sunday with major domestic commodity companies and urged them not to drive up prices, the country's National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement.

"The rally in copper and iron ore appears to have stalled as investors become increasingly concerned about regulatory constraints and easing stimulus measures," said ANZ analysts in a note.

Prices for copper hit record highs earlier this month, along with a rally in other commodities, on rising demand as lockdowns to curb the COVID-19 pandemic have eased and government stimulus has boosted consumer spending globally.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Restrictions on electricity supply in the drought-hit Yunnan province in southwest China could lead to the temporary shutdown of almost 1 million tonnes of annual aluminium smelting capacity, consultancy Aladdiny said.

* Zinc treatment charges in China AM-TC50-ZNCON jumped to their highest level in more than five months on Friday as power shortages in Yunnan province left smelters facing production cuts.

* The White House said on Friday it had pared down its infrastructure bill to $1.7 trillion from $2.25 trillion, but Republicans dismissed the changes as insufficient for a deal.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular