METALS-Base metals climb with investor focus on US data, China stimulus

BEIJING, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Prices of most industrial metals gained on Friday, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar, even as investors cautiously awaited the U.S. employment report and further clarity on economic stimulus measures by top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.5% at $8,657.50 per metric ton by 0202 GMT, but almost flat from last week's close.

The dollar index =USD extended a downward trajectory on Friday, after touching a four-week peak on Thursday following the release of U.S. labor market data.

A weaker dollar makes it more attractive to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

The closely watched U.S. nonfarm payrolls report is due on Friday.

LME aluminium CMAL3 added 0.3% at $2,237.50 a metric ton, tin CMSN3 was up 0.8% at $28,250, zinc CMZN3 edged 1% up to $2,510, nickel CMNI3 rose 1.2% to $21,875, while lead CMPB3 dipped 0.1% to $2,155.

China is expected to roll out further support to boost economic growth, especially the property sector, a major consumer for industrial metal.

But the near-term demand stayed gloomy, offsetting some supply tightness.

Global copper smelting activity bounced slightly in July despite a sharp fall in top refined producer China, according to data.

The most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 moved 0.9% higher to 69,580 yuan ($9,714.35) per metric ton.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 ticked 0.6% higher to 18,555 yuan a metric ton, zinc SZNcv1 gained 0.8% to 21,055 yuan, lead SPBcv1 climbed 0.5% to 16,010 yuan, nickel SNIcv1 jumped 2.2% to 171,580 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 was up 0.4% at 230,460 yuan.

($1 = 7.1626 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Andrew Hayley; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

