METALS-Base metals climb on weaker dollar, but gloomy demand limits gains

BEIJING, July 12 (Reuters) - Prices of base metals in London climbed on Wednesday, supported by a weaker dollar ahead of U.S. inflation data, although a gloomy near-term demand outlook limited gains.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 added 0.3% to $8,350 per metric ton by 0130 GMT.

The dollar sank to a two-month low against its major peers, making it more attractive to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

U.S. data is due later in the day, with traders expecting June core consumer prices to have climbed 5% on an annual basis. The figures will provide further clarity on the Federal Reserve's progress in its fight against inflation.

Demand for copper, which is used widely in power, construction and transportation sectors, remained slow during the summer season and on subdued economic recovery.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 was down 0.7% at 67,620 yuan($9,379.94) per metric ton.

The higher global prices led to a continual unfavorable import condition for buyers in China.

The Yangshan copper premium, an indication of import appetite, SMM-CUYP-CN has lost 8.4% so far this week to $49 a metric ton.

LME aluminium CMAL3 gained 0.2% at $2,173.50 a metric ton, tin CMSN3 climbed 0.6% to $28,130, zinc CMZN3 ticked 0.4% up to $2,365, lead CMPB3 added 0.5% to $2,063, and nickel CMNI3 rose 1.3% to $20,975.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 dipped 0.1% to 18,045 yuan a metric ton, zinc SZNcv1 slid 0.1% to 18,045 yuan, lead SPBcv1 shed 0.5% to 15,490 yuan, while nickel SNIcv1 trended up 0.2% to 163,840 yuan and tin SSNcv1 was up 0.6% at 231,110 yuan.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

