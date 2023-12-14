METALS-Base metals climb on U.S. rate cut outlook

Updates prices, adds quotes

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Prices of base metals rose on Thursday on outlook of a potential interest rate cut in the United States next year and that the Federal Reserve's rate hike cycle has come to an end.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 1.4% to $8,447 per metric ton by 0649 GMT, while the most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 advanced 0.4% to 68,190 yuan ($9,555.91) a ton.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the historic tightening of monetary policy is likely over as inflation falls faster than expected, with a discussion of cuts in borrowing costs coming "into view."

"The details of the policy statement and Chair Powell's comments were taken as very dovish," said Westpac analysts in a note.

An interest rate cut could mean cheaper funding to help businesses grow and buy more metals. It also usually leads to a weaker dollar, which makes greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

Also supporting copper prices has been mine closures and disruptions that have rapidly changed the landscape for copper supplies and prompted analysts to lower their forecasts for surpluses.

However, capping the rally in metals prices was top consumer China's lack of announcement this week on large scale stimulus measures to prop up its economy.

LME aluminium CMAL3 increased 1.5% to $2,171.50 a ton, nickel CMNI3 was up 1.3% at $16,675, zinc CMZN3 climbed 2.2% to $2,479, lead CMPB3 rose 1.5% to $2,065.50, and tin CMSN3 advanced 1.1% to $24,950.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 increased 1.4% to 18,660 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 advanced 0.8% to 132,080 yuan, while zinc SZNcv1 was up 0.2% at 20,850 yuan, lead SPBcv1 rose 0.1% to 15,565 yuan, while tin SSNcv1 was 0.7% higher at 209,000 yuan.

($1 = 7.1359 yuan)

