METALS-Base metals climb on soft US dollar, yuan support

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Prices of non-ferrous metals largely rose on Thursday, as a softer dollar and China's move to support the yuan boosted the purchasing power of buyers in the world's top metals consumer.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) CMCU3 was up 0.6% at $8,420.50 per metric ton, as of 0336 GMT, while the most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SCFcv1 rose 0.2% to 68,090 yuan ($9,508.05) a ton.

LME aluminium CMAL3 increased 0.5% to $2,242.50 a ton, zinc CMZN3 jumped 0.9% to $2,517, lead CMPB3 was up 0.7% at $2,097, tin CMSN3 rose 0.7% to $24,610 and nickel CMNI3 advanced 0.6% to $16,525.

SHFE nickel SNIcv1 jumped 3.3% to 129,130 yuan a ton, zinc SZNcv1 rose 0.3% to 21,185 yuan, lead SPBcv1 advanced 1.1% to 16,455 yuan, tin SSNcv1 jumped 1.4% to 207,120 yuan, while aluminium SAFcv1 eased 0.1% to 19,040 yuan.

The dollar index edged down and was on track for a second daily loss, but the fall was minimal as traders awaited U.S. inflation data to see whether bets on rate cuts were justified.

A softer dollar makes greenback-priced metals cheaper for holders of other currencies, while China also moved to defend the yuan on Thursday.

"A lower-than-expected inflation print would help prices to breach the near-term resistance level; however, we do not expect this move to be sustainable, as near-term momentum remains on a marginal downside for both aluminium and copper, respectively," said broker Sucden Financial in a note.

LME nickel inventory MNISTX-TOTAL surged to 68,322 tons, the highest since June 2022, due to a surplus caused by strong output growth in Indonesia and soft demand.

($1 = 7.1613 yuan)

