METALS-Base metals climb on dollar weakness, supply crunch worries

BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Base metal prices rallied on Wednesday, as the dollar fell amid market bets of a slower interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve in December, while concerns over supply crunch in the physical market also weighed on sentiment.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 added 0.2% to $7,669 a tonne by 0200 GMT, extending gains from Tuesday.

The most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 1.5% to 63,660 yuan ($8,747.75) a tonne.

The dollar slid against major currencies on Tuesday, on some expectations that the Fed will signal a slower pace of tightening at its upcoming meeting to assess the impact of its rate hikes on the economy.

A weaker dollar makes it cheaper for other currency holder to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

Among other metals, LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.6% to $2,236 a tonne, tin CMSN3 increased 1.2% to $17,850 a tonne and zinc CMZN3 edged 0.2% higher to $2,702.50 a tonne.

Metals prices were boosted on Tuesday by rumours that top consumer China could lift strict COVID-19 controls next year, raising hopes of stronger demand.

This was against the backdrop of continually tight metals inventories in the physical markets.

Copper inventories on exchanges are currently at only about two days of supply, ANZ Research said in a note.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 gained 0.8% to 17,860 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 rose 2.6% to 161,440 yuan a tonne, while zinc SZNcv1 was up 1.7% to 22,755 yuan a tonne.

In a Reuters poll, copper prices are expected to hold steady next year, the energy-intensive aluminium prices are forecast to be firmer, while and nickel market glut would place some downward pressure on prices. COMMODITYPOLL01

($1 = 7.2773 yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

