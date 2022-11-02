METALS-Base metals climb on dollar weakness, supply crunch fears

By Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton

BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Prices of base metals rose on Wednesday, supported by a weaker dollar and concerns over supply crunch in the physical market, although cautious sentiment prevailed ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve rate decision.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 was up 0.8% at $7,713 a tonne, as of 0427 GMT, while the most-traded December copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 1.7% to 63,750 yuan ($8,766.26) a tonne.

The world's biggest central bank is due to release its policy statement at 1800 GMT, where a 75-basis-points (bps) hike is widely anticipated by the market.

While recent weak U.S. economic data raised some hopes on a lesser degree hike in December, as reflected by a weaker dollar.

The U.S. dollar slipped from near a one-week peak versus major peers on Wednesday.

A weaker dollar makes it cheaper for other currency holders to buy the greenback-priced commodity.

Tight inventories and fresh production disruptions in the physical markets also garnered some support to prices.

Copper inventories on exchanges are currently at only about two days of supply, ANZ Research said in a note.

September saw copper output in Chile, the world's largest producer of the metal, fall 2.6% on a year-on-year basis to 439,277 tonnes, according to the country's statistics agency INE.

Meanwhile, industrial production in China has also been affected by power supply and COVID-restrictions, amid subdued demand.

An aluminium producer in central China's Henan province told Reuters they has cut production by 10% since mid-October due to COVID-related logistics hurdles and the sluggish market conditions.

SHFE aluminium SAFcv1 gained 0.7% to 17,845 yuan a tonne, tin SSNcv1 rose 2.5% to 161,210 yuan a tonne, while zinc SZNcv1 was up 2.6% to 22,960 yuan a tonne.

LME aluminium CMAL3 rose 0.7% to $2,258.50 a tonne, tin CMSN3 increased 1.5% to $18,240 a tonne and zinc CMZN3 nudged 1% higher to $2,771 a tonne.

For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

($1 = 7.2722 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton in Beijing, additional reporting by Zhuo Gao in Hong Kong; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.