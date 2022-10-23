METALS-Base metals climb as upbeat China data lifts demand outlook

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Prices of base metals were broadly higher on Monday, as better-than-expected economic data from top metals consumer China raised hopes of stronger demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 edged 0.1% higher to $7,630 a tonne by 0231 GMT, aluminium CMAL3 advanced 0.5% to $2,216.50 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 increased 0.8% to $2,950 a tonne and tin CMSN3 was up 1.9% at $18,830 a tonne.

The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 1.3% to 63,910 yuan ($8,809.70) a tonne, aluminium SAFcv1 edged up 0.1% to 18,640 yuan a tonne and nickel SNIcv1 increased 1.8% to 188,200 yuan a tonne.

China's exports in September beat forecast to rise 5.7% year-on-year, and the country's industrial output growth also rose beyond expectations at 6.3% in the same period, pointing to a sustained recovery from COVID-19 curbs that disrupted business and factory activity.

BHP Group BHP.AX Chief Executive Officer Mike Henry said on Friday he was "cautiously optimistic" about the economic outlook for China, where there have been some green shoots in the property sectors, but uncertainty remained.

SHFE zinc SZNcv1 fell 1.8% to 24,750 yuan a tonne, lead SPBcv1 declined 0.9% to 15,310 yuan a tonne and tin SSNcv1 was down 1% at 165,470 yuan a tonne.

Copper inventories in SHFE warehouses CU-STX-SGH have risen 194% over three weeks to 89,566 tonnes, as of Friday, their highest level since Aug. 4.

0715 France S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs Oct

0730 Germany S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs Oct

0800 EU S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs Oct

0830 UK Flash Comp, Mfg, Serv PMIs Oct

1345 US S&P Global Mfg, Serv, Comp Flash PMIs Oct

($1 = 7.2545 yuan)

