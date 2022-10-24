METALS-Base metals advance as China demand outlook improves

By Mai Nguyen

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Prices of some base metals advanced on Monday, as better-than-expected economic data from China raised hopes of strong demand from the world's biggest metal consumer.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange CMAL3 was up 0.3% at $2,213 a tonne, as of 0631 GMT, zinc CMZN3 rose 2.2% to $2,993.50 a tonne and tin CMSN3 climbed 0.8% to $18,630 a tonne.

The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose 1.2% to 63,850 yuan ($8,801.80) a tonne and nickel SNIcv1 increased 1.5% to 187,710 yuan a tonne.

China's copper imports jumped 25.6% from a year earlier, with demand expected to benefit from more planned state spending on infrastructure.

"China's commodity imports for September indicate continued improvement in apparent demand ... Efforts to stimulate the economy through increased construction should support metals demand," ANZ analysts said in a report.

China's exports in September beat forecast to rise 5.7% year-on-year, and the country's industrial output growth also rose beyond expectations at 6.3% in the same period, pointing to a sustained recovery from COVID-19 curbs.

BHP Group BHP.AX Chief Executive Officer Mike Henry said on Friday he was "cautiously optimistic" about the economic outlook for China, where there have been some green shoots in the property sectors, but uncertainty remained.

Copper inventories in SHFE warehouses CU-STX-SGH surged 194% in the past three weeks to their highest levels since Aug. 4, raising some concerns about immediate demand.

($1 = 7.2542 yuan)

