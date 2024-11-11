Metals Australia’s Bold Exploration Plans in Tennant Creek

Metals Australia Ltd (AU:MLS) has released an update.

Metals Australia Ltd is gearing up for an extensive exploration program at its Warrego East copper-gold project in the Tennant Creek Mineral Field, following the Northern Territory Government’s approval of their Mine Management Plan. This move comes amid heightened interest in the region, sparked by Pan African Resources’ $82 million acquisition of the Tennant Creek Mining Group, highlighting the area’s untapped potential. Investors are keenly watching as Metals Australia prepares to test promising targets linked to historically productive mines.

