Metals Australia Welcomes New CFO

Metals Australia Ltd has appointed Tanya Newby as the new CFO and Joint Company Secretary, bringing over two decades of experience in finance and governance to the company’s executive team. The Company recognizes Michael Muhling’s contributions as he steps down from the CFO role but retains his position as Joint Company Secretary. Metals Australia continues to focus on the exploration and development of battery minerals, with key projects in Western Australia and Quebec, Canada.

