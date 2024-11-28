Metals Australia Ltd Reports Successful AGM Resolutions

Metals Australia Ltd (AU:MLS) has released an update.

Metals Australia Ltd announced that all resolutions from its Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, reflecting strong shareholder support. The key resolutions included the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of a director. This positive outcome may bolster investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

