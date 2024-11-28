News & Insights

Metals Australia Ltd Hosts 2024 AGM Presentation

November 28, 2024 — 04:38 pm EST

Metals Australia Ltd (AU:MLS) has released an update.

Metals Australia Ltd (ASX: MLS) is holding its 2024 Annual General Meeting today, where CEO Paul Ferguson will present the company’s recent performance and strategic outlook. This event offers a chance for investors and stakeholders to gain insights into Metals Australia’s operations and future plans. The meeting is expected to provide crucial information for those interested in the company’s trajectory in the metals market.

