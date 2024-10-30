Metals Australia Ltd Announces AGM and Voting Details

Metals Australia Ltd (AU:MLS) has released an update.

Metals Australia Ltd (ASX: MLS) is gearing up for its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, in West Perth, Western Australia. Shareholders can access the meeting notice and proxy form online and are encouraged to participate either in person or through proxy voting. The company stresses the importance of reviewing these documents thoroughly to ensure informed voting.

