News & Insights

Stocks

Metals Australia Ltd Announces AGM and Voting Details

October 30, 2024 — 03:37 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Metals Australia Ltd (AU:MLS) has released an update.

Metals Australia Ltd (ASX: MLS) is gearing up for its Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, in West Perth, Western Australia. Shareholders can access the meeting notice and proxy form online and are encouraged to participate either in person or through proxy voting. The company stresses the importance of reviewing these documents thoroughly to ensure informed voting.

For further insights into AU:MLS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.