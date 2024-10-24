Metals Australia Advances Key Projects Amid Market Growth

Metals Australia Ltd (AU:MLS) has released an update.

Metals Australia Ltd made significant strides in its exploration and project development activities for the quarter ending September 2024, focusing on gold, silver, and base metals projects in Canada and Australia. The company advanced its Lac Carheil Graphite project in Quebec, highlighted by metallurgical test work and increased land holdings, aligning with Canada’s critical minerals strategy. These developments position Metals Australia as a key player in the rapidly growing critical minerals market, especially with the rising demand for graphite in battery manufacturing.

