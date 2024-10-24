News & Insights

Stocks

Metals Australia Advances Key Projects Amid Market Growth

October 24, 2024 — 11:58 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Metals Australia Ltd (AU:MLS) has released an update.

Metals Australia Ltd made significant strides in its exploration and project development activities for the quarter ending September 2024, focusing on gold, silver, and base metals projects in Canada and Australia. The company advanced its Lac Carheil Graphite project in Quebec, highlighted by metallurgical test work and increased land holdings, aligning with Canada’s critical minerals strategy. These developments position Metals Australia as a key player in the rapidly growing critical minerals market, especially with the rising demand for graphite in battery manufacturing.

For further insights into AU:MLS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.