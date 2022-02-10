METALS-Aluminium rises to highest since 2008 on supply fears

Updates prices, adds details and comments

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Aluminium advanced on Thursday, with prices in London scaling a fresh peak in more than 13 years while the Shanghai benchmark climbed to its highest in nearly four months, as smelter closures exacerbated concerns over dwindling inventories.

Three-month aluminium CMAL3 on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.1% at $3,267.50 a tonne, as of 0421 GMT, after touching $3,278 during early Asian trading, its loftiest since July 2008.

The most-traded March aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SAFcv1 ended the morning session 2.3% higher at 23,325 yuan ($3,668.55) a tonne. It rose to as high as 23,415 yuan, its highest since Oct. 21.

"Signs of tightness across the base metal sector continue to persist," ANZ senior commodity strategists said in a note. "It should come as no surprise that all the major industrial metals traded on the LME are currently in backwardation."

Other base metals in Shanghai were also firmer, with copper SCFcv1 up 3.2% at 72,480 yuan a tonne, after earlier hitting 72,580 yuan, also its highest since Oct. 21.

LME copper CMCU3 rose as much as 0.4% to $10,099.50 a tonne.

"Copper held on major exchanges is now at alarming levels, representing just three days of global supply," the ANZ strategists said.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Aluminium production in the Chinese city of Baise, which has gone into lockdown after recent COVID-19 outbreaks, remains stable but mobility restrictions have hampered transportation of raw materials and aluminium ingots.

* Smelter shutdowns in China, the world's largest producer of the metal used in packaging and transport, and in Europe due to high energy costs have dampened output.

* Aluminium stocks in LME-registered warehouses have fallen to 761,950 tonnes, the lowest since 2007 and down from almost 2 million tonnes last March. MALSTX-TOTAL

* Inventories in Shanghai exchange warehouses were down 17.5% this year to 266,906 tonnes. AL-STX-SGH

* A tech-fuelled global stocks rally cooled in Asian trade on Thursday as cautious investors awaited U.S. inflation data that could offer fresh clues about the pace of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening. MKTS/GLOB

* Shanghai zinc SZNcv1 rose 1.8% to 25,630 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 added 1.9% to 173,330 yuan, lead SPBcv1 gained 1.8% to 15,185 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 climbed 1.3% to 335,320 yuan.

* LME zinc CMZN3 edged up 0.2% to $3,650 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 advanced 0.5% to $23,300, lead CMPB3 climbed 0.7% to $2,259, but tin CMSN3 slipped 0.3% to $42,975.

($1 = 6.3581 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((enrico.delacruz@tr.com))

