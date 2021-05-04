METALS-Aluminium rises on supply worries as China pledge's emission curbs

By Mai Nguyen

HANOI, May 4 (Reuters) - London aluminium prices rose on Tuesday over concerns that a commitment to reduce pollution by top producer China could limit the energy-intensive metal's supply.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange CMCU3 rose 1.5% to $2,433.50 a tonne by 0647 GMT, copper CMCU3 advanced 0.8% to $9,900 a tonne, zinc CMZN3 was up 0.5% at $2,941 a tonne, while nickel CMNI3 increased 0.7% to $17,795 a tonne.

"We expect aluminium to remain supported in the short term amid concerns climate change policies in China will curb output," said ANZ analysts in a note.

"Coal-fired power is used by more than 80% of China's aluminium smelters. Pollution-reduction policies are likely to push many of them to hook up to the grid, thereby increasing their costs," they added.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The premium of cash aluminium over the three-month contract on the LME CMAL0-3 expanded to $10.50 a tonne, the biggest since December 2019.

* U.S. aluminium premium AUPc1 climbed to its highest since October 2013 at $573.202 a tonne, while European premium of the metal AEPc1 hit a record high of $195 a tonne.

* The global copper market should see a surplus of 79,000 tonnes this year and of 109,000 tonnes in 2022, the International Copper Study Group said on Monday.

* Top copper producer Chile saw output of the red metal fall for the 10th consecutive month in March, official data showed, marking a modest but continual slide in production that began shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic struck the country.

* Indonesian state miner Aneka Tambang (Antam) ANTM.JK said on Monday its nickel ore output rose more than four-fold in the first three months of 2021 compared to the same period a year ago.

* The Shanghai Futures Exchange is closed for a public holiday.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Vinay Dwivedi)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.