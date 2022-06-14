METALS-Aluminium rises on low stocks, China data; Fed decision in focus

Commodities

Aluminium prices rose from a seven-month low on Wednesday, supported by dwindling inventories and strong industrial output data from China, while traders waited to see how aggressive the U.S. Federal Reserve would be on rate hikes.

    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange <CMAL3>
gained 1.1% to $2,598.50 a tonne, as of 0220 GMT, after hitting
its lowest since Nov. 10 on Tuesday.
    * The most-traded July aluminium contract in Shanghai
<SAFcv1> was up 0.6% at 20,065 yuan ($2,983.64) a tonne. 
    * Aluminium stocks <MALSTX-TOTAL> in LME-registered
warehouses were at a 21-year low of 420,675 tonnes, compared
with nearly 2 million tonnes in March 2021.
    * Stocks in warehouses <AL-STX-SGH> monitored by the
Shanghai Futures Exchange have dropped more than 20% since the
middle of March to 269,583 tonnes.
    * China's industrial output rose 0.7% in May from a year
earlier, picking up from a 2.9% decline in April, official data
showed. China's production of aluminium rose 3.1% to 3.42
million tonnes in May versus a year earlier. [nB9N2WD01H]
[nB9N2SD02K]
    * Meanwhile, China's central bank kept its medium-term
policy rate unchanged for the fifth straight month. [nL1N2Y202F]
    * Investors have dramatically raised their bets that the Fed
will raise interest rates by 75 basis points (bps) rather than
50 bps on Wednesday, a swing in expectations which has fuelled a
violent sell-off across world markets. [nL1N2Y11G3]
    * The dollar <=USD> held near its overnight 20-year peak.
[FRX/]
    * Workers at Chilean state-owned Codelco, the world's
largest copper producer, threatened on Tuesday to go on a
company-wide strike due to a lack of investment at the mining
firm's troubled Ventanas smelter and refinery. [nL1N2Y12V1]
    
    MARKETS NEWS
    * Asian markets were in a pensive mood on Wednesday as
shell-shocked investors waited to see just how aggressive the
Federal Reserve would be on rates, with many fearing drastic
action would risk tipping the world into recession. [MKTS/GLOB]
    
