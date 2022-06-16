Commodities

METALS-Aluminium rebounds on China demand hopes but set for fourth weekly drop

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

London aluminium prices rose on Friday, supported by hopes of a recovery in China demand, but worries that rising interest rates would dent global economic growth kept the metal on track for its fourth straight weekly loss.

    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange <CMAL3>
rose 1.3% to $2,538 a tonne, as of 0235 GMT, after falling to
its lowest since July 28 at $2,487 on Thursday.
    * The contract is down 5.2% so far this week.
    * The most-traded July aluminium contract in Shanghai
<SAFcv1> fell 1.1% to 19,825 yuan ($2,959.66) a tonne. 
    * Beijing on Thursday declared an initial victory in its
latest battle with COVID-19 after testing millions of people and
quarantining thousands in the past week to stem an outbreak
prolonged by a sudden wave of cases linked to a bar.
    * The U.S. central bank on Wednesday approved its biggest
interest rate hike since 1994, lifting the target federal funds
rate by 75 basis points to a range of between 1.5% and 1.75%.
    * The Swiss National Bank raised its policy interest rate
for the first time in 15 years, while the Bank of England
announced a 25 basis point rate rise overnight. [nL8N2Y31LQ]
    * Workers at Chilean state-owned Codelco, the world's
largest copper producer, will go on strike if they do not
receive a favourable answer from the company's board of
directors Friday, the union said on Thursday. [nE1N2X1019]
    * Zinc stocks in LME-approved warehouses are at their lowest
in more than two years due to shortages in Europe where
record-high power prices have led to production cuts of the
metal. [nL8N2Y325K]
    
    MARKETS NEWS
    * World stocks on Friday headed for their worst week since
markets' pandemic meltdown in March 2020, as investors feared
sharp rate hikes tipping economies into recession. [MKTS/GLOB]
    
($1 = 6.6984 Chinese yuan)

Most Popular