METALS-Aluminium rebounds on China demand hopes but set for fourth weekly drop

June 17 (Reuters) - London aluminium prices rose on Friday, supported by hopes of a recovery in China demand, but worries that rising interest rates would dent global economic growth kept the metal on track for its fourth straight weekly loss. FUNDAMENTALS * Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange <CMAL3> rose 1.3% to $2,538 a tonne, as of 0235 GMT, after falling to its lowest since July 28 at $2,487 on Thursday. * The contract is down 5.2% so far this week. * The most-traded July aluminium contract in Shanghai <SAFcv1> fell 1.1% to 19,825 yuan ($2,959.66) a tonne. * Beijing on Thursday declared an initial victory in its latest battle with COVID-19 after testing millions of people and quarantining thousands in the past week to stem an outbreak prolonged by a sudden wave of cases linked to a bar. [nL1N2Y30IP] * The U.S. central bank on Wednesday approved its biggest interest rate hike since 1994, lifting the target federal funds rate by 75 basis points to a range of between 1.5% and 1.75%. [nL1N2Y12O3] * The Swiss National Bank raised its policy interest rate for the first time in 15 years, while the Bank of England announced a 25 basis point rate rise overnight. [nL8N2Y31LQ] [nL1N2Y30QF] * Workers at Chilean state-owned Codelco, the world's largest copper producer, will go on strike if they do not receive a favourable answer from the company's board of directors Friday, the union said on Thursday. [nE1N2X1019] * Zinc stocks in LME-approved warehouses are at their lowest in more than two years due to shortages in Europe where record-high power prices have led to production cuts of the metal. [nL8N2Y325K] MARKETS NEWS * World stocks on Friday headed for their worst week since markets' pandemic meltdown in March 2020, as investors feared sharp rate hikes tipping economies into recession. [MKTS/GLOB] DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 EU HICP Final MM, YY May 1315 US Industrial Production MM May PRICES Three month LME copper <CMCU3> Most active ShFE copper <SCFcv1> Three month LME aluminium <CMAL3> Most active ShFE aluminium <SAFcv1> Three month LME zinc <CMZN3> Most active ShFE zinc <SZNcv1> Three month LME lead <CMPB3> Most active ShFE lead <SPBcv1> Three month LME nickel <CMNI3> Most active ShFE nickel <SNIcv1> Three month LME tin <CMSN3> Most active ShFE tin <SSNcv1> ($1 = 6.6984 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) (( For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: LME price overview <RING=> COMEX copper futures <0#HG:> All metals news [MTL] All commodities news [C] Foreign exchange rates <FX=> SPEED GUIDES <LME/INDEX>)) Keywords: GLOBAL METALS/

