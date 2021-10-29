METALS-Aluminium prices slide with Chinese coal

By Pratima Desai

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices headed towards two-month lows on Friday as sliding coal prices eased concerns over supplies in top producer China, where coal-fired power is a key component in the metal's production process.

Benchmark aluminium CMAL3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 1.4% at $2,709 a tonne by 1029 GMT, having touched its lowest since late August at $2,602 on Thursday.

Also weighing on aluminium was a shortage of magnesium, which is used to make aluminium alloys for the auto and construction industries, said Duncan Hobbs, research manager at Concord Resources.

"The magnesium shortage may undermine downstream demand for aluminium," he said. "However, aluminium prices will have to trade at higher levels on average in years to come to incentivise production outside China."

COAL: China's coal futures prices registered their biggest fall in more than five years after the country's state planner said there was room to adjust prices after recent investigations into producers.

"Initial results showed coal production costs are significantly lower than current spot coal prices," China's National Development and Reform Commission said

TECHNICALS: Aluminium prices are testing support at the 100-day moving average, currently around $2,690. A break below that could trigger a sell-off, sending it towards the 200-day moving average around $2,470.

COPPER: Having hit $10,452.50 a tonne in early October, the highest level since May 18, copper has fallen 8% but remains on course for its best month since April.

Gains have been fuelled by falling stocks in LME-registered warehouses MCU-STOCKS, which are down 45% since August at 140,175 tonnes.

Cancelled warrants -- metal earmarked for delivery -- at 108,700 tonnes suggest further draws over the coming days. Worries about supplies on the LME market have created a premium for cash copper over the three-month CMCU0-3 contract.

Three-month copper was down 0.8% at $9,593 a tonne.

OTHER METALS: Zinc CMZN3 was down 1.8% at $3,311 a tonne, lead CMPB3 ceded 1.5% to $2,385 and nickel CMNI3 slipped 1.4% to $19,305.

Tin CMSN3 gained 3.2% to $37,005 as market focus returned to shortages of the soldering metal with LME stocks MSN-STOCKS at 680 tonnes, the lowest since 1989.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai Editing by David Goodman)

((pratima.desai@thomsonreuters.com))

