Commodities

METALS-Aluminium prices rise to four-month high on supply worries

Contributors
Eileen Soreng Reuters
Min Zhang Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

London aluminium prices hit a near four-month high on Tuesday boosted by dwindling inventories, while coronavirus curbs in the Chinese city of Baise has hit transportation of alumina raising concerns over a potential cut in production.

Feb 8 (Reuters) - London aluminium prices hit a near four-month high on Tuesday boosted by dwindling inventories, while coronavirus curbs in the Chinese city of Baise has hit transportation of alumina raising concerns over a potential cut in production.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange CMAL3 was up 1.2% at $3,170 a tonne as of 0250 GMT, after hitting a peak since Oct. 19 at $3,172 earlier.

The most-traded March aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SAFcv1 rose 1.4% to 22,465 yuan ($3,533.90) a tonne. Earlier in the session, the contract hit 22,615 yuan, a peak since Oct. 22 last year.

Aluminium stocks MALSTX-TOTAL in LME approved warehouses fell to 768,250 tonnes, their lowest level since February 2007.

The premium of LME cash aluminium over the three-month contract MAL0-3 has risen to $40 a tonne, highest since July 2018, indicating tightening nearby supplies.

Antaike, a government-backed consultancy, said in a statement on Monday that part of local alumina production - a raw material used to make aluminium - has been affected by the COVID-19-related restrictions in Baise in the Guangxi region and more producers saw transportation disruptions.

The threat of sanctions on Russia, a major aluminium producer, if it attacks Ukraine has also intensified supply concerns.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME copper CMCU3 rose 0.4% to $9,812 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 dipped to $23,270, lead CMPB3 edged 0.3% higher to $2,203, zinc CMZN3 was up 0.4% at $3,640.5 and tin CMSN3 inched up 0.1% to $42,985.

* ShFE copper SCFcv1 eased 0.3% to 70,620 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 gained 0.9% to 172,330 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 rose 0.7% to 25,345 yuan, lead SPBcv1 fell 0.4% to 14,810 yuan and tin SSNcv1 was 0.6% higher at 333,730 yuan.

* Mining activity at Peru's massive Las Bambas copper mine, which accounts for 2% of global supply, has started to fall sharply after protesters blocked a key access road late last month, according to unreported power use data and a company source.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click TOP/MTL or MET/L

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian equities consolidated recent gains, as investors' sentiment improved amid strong results by U.S. companies, helping stocks recover from the worst start to the year since 2016, while a resurgent euro paused ahead of U.S inflation data. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1330 US International Trade Dec

($1 = 6.3570 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru and Min Zhang in Beijing; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((eileen.soreng@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, Outside U.S. +91 80 6749 6131; Reuters Messaging: eileen.soreng.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular