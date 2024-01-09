METALS-Aluminium prices rebound as stocks decline

By Polina Devitt

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices rebounded after touching their lowest levels in almost three weeks on Tuesday as daily data from the London Metal Exchange showed stocks in LME-registered warehouses had fallen from a seven-month high.

Three-month aluminium CMAL3 on the LME was up by 0.3% to $2,244 per metric ton as of 1132 GMT after hitting its lowest since Dec. 21 at $2,227.

"The price has started to attract some consumer buying," a trader said. "Stocks have been increasing in the last few days, and now that might have ended."

Total aluminium stocks in the LME-registered warehouses slid to 565,275 tons after 4,000 tons of outflows, LME data showed. The on-warrant stocks fell to 361,975 after 27,000 tons in fresh cancellations. MALSTX-TOTAL

On the supply side, producer Alcoa AA.Nsaid it would stop production in 2024 at its loss-making alumina refinery in Western Australia.

Meanwhile, discounts for cash against three-month LME contracts remain wide for several industrial metals, indicating plenty of product available for nearby supply and concerns about the global economic growth.

The discount, or contango, for copper CMCU0-3 on Monday was the largest since 1992 at $108.3 per ton while for zinc CMZN0-3 it hit a three-month high of $26.50.

In China, traders await crucial credit lending and trade data later this week to gauge prospects for demand in the world's biggest metals consumer.

The U.S. currency index rose on Tuesday, making dollar-priced metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies, as investors await U.S. inflation later this week. FRX/

LME copper CMCU3 fell 0.7% to $8,388.5 a ton, while zinc CMZN3 rose 0.6% at $2,524, lead CMPB3 was 0.2% higher at $2,067, and tin CMSN3 fell 0.2% to $24,460.

Nickel CMNI3 dipped 0.5% to $16,220 as LME data showed stocks MNISTX-TOTAL climbing to their highest level since mid-2022.

(Reporting by Polina Devitt in London; additional reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; editing by Jason Neely)

((polina.devitt@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: polina.devitt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.