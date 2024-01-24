METALS-Aluminium prices at over 1-week high on Russian supply concerns

Updates prices, adds comment and details

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices touched their highest levels in more than a week on Wednesday as traders gauged risks of global supply shortage following reports of potential EU sanctions on Russia, one of the world's top producers.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange CMAL3 was up 0.7% at $2,244 per metric ton, as of 0641 GMT, while the most-traded March aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SAFcv1 rose nearly 2% to 18,990 yuan ($2,648.39) a ton.

The metal used in construction, transport and packaging rose after Poland and the Baltic states called for the European Union to ban imports of Russian aluminium and liquefied natural gas over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Earlier in the session, SHFE aluminium hit 18,995 yuan a ton, the highest since Jan. 15, and LME aluminium touched the highest since Jan. 12 at $2,245.

LME zinc CMZN3 climbed 1.1% to $2,547 a ton, copper CMCU3 advanced 0.4% to $8,440, nickel CMNI3 rose 0.2% to $16,345, while lead CMPB3 edged 0.1% lower at $2,166.50 and tin CMSN3 was nearly flat at $26,230.

Nearby supply of LME lead is getting tighter, as implied by the discount of cash contract to the three-month contract CMPB0-3 falling to 88 cents a ton on Tuesday, from over $40 hit last month.

SHFE zinc SZNcv1 jumped 2.4% to 21,270 yuan a ton, nickel SNIcv1 increased 1.3% to 129,530 yuan, copper SCFcv1 was up 0.7% at 68,360 yuan, lead SPBcv1 was 0.4% higher at 16,615 yuan, and tin SSNcv1 advanced 1.1% to 218,830 yuan.

($1 = 7.1704 yuan)

