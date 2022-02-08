METALS-Aluminium hits near 4-month high on supply worries

By Eileen Soreng

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices hit a near four-month high on Tuesday, supported by supply concerns heightened by coronavirus curbs in the Chinese city of Baise that have hit transport of alumina, threatening production.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange CMAL3 was up 1.9% at $3,190.5 a tonne as of 0555 GMT, after hitting a peak since Oct. 19 at $3,205 earlier.

The most-traded March aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SAFcv1 rose 2.4% to 22,710 yuan ($3,572.33) a tonne. Earlier in the session, the contract touched 22,770 yuan, a peak since Oct. 22.

Antaike, a government-backed consultancy, said in a statement on Monday that part of local alumina production - a raw material used to make aluminium - has been affected by the COVID-19-related restrictions in Baise in the Guangxi region and more producers saw transport disruptions.

"There's expectation of production cut in aluminium (in the region) ... But the situation won't last long as companies are coordinating with government to ensure transportation of raw materials and products," said an analyst who sought anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to media.

Chinalco's Guangxi branch and Yinhai Aluminium told Reuters their production remained stable for now.

The threat of sanctions on Russia, a major aluminium producer, if it attacks Ukraine has also intensified supply concerns.

"Neither the demand seems to decline from here on nor the pressure on supply seems to ease. In the medium-term, prices may stagnate after Russia-Ukraine fears wane, but any sharp drop may not be witnessed," said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive at research firm Kalkine.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The premium of LME cash aluminium over the three-month contract MAL0-3 has jumped to $40 a tonne, highest since July 2018, indicating tightening nearby supplies.

* LME copper CMCU3 rose 0.3% to $9,803.5 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 dipped 0.4% to $23,315, lead CMPB3 edged 0.2% higher to $2,200.5, zinc CMZN3 rose 0.5% to $3,643.5 and tin CMSN3 inched up to $42,985.

* ShFE copper SCFcv1 fell 0.4% to 70,550 yuan a tonne, nickel SNIcv1 gained 0.9% to 172,340 yuan, zinc SZNcv1 rose 0.8% to 25,375 yuan, lead SPBcv1 eased 0.2% to 14,830 yuan and tin SSNcv1 was 1% higher at 334,870 yuan.

* Mining activity at Peru's massive Las Bambas copper mine, which accounts for 2% of global supply, has started to fall sharply after protesters blocked a key access road late last month, according to unreported power use data and a company source.

($1 = 6.3572 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru and Min Zhang in Beijing; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

