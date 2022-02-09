METALS-Aluminium hits highest since 2008 on supply fears

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Aluminium advanced on Thursday, with prices in London scaling a fresh peak in more than 13 years while the Shanghai benchmark climbed to its highest in nearly four months, as smelter closures exacerbated concerns over dwindling inventories.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month aluminium CMAL3 on the London Metal Exchange edged up as much as 0.4% to $3,278 a tonne during early Asian trading, its loftiest since July 2008.

* The most-traded March aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SCFcv1 rose as much as 2.7% to 23,415 yuan ($3,682.59) a tonne, its highest since Oct. 21.

* Aluminium production in the Chinese city of Baise, which has gone into lockdown after recent COVID-19 outbreaks, remains stable but mobility restrictions have hampered transportation of raw materials and aluminium ingots.

* Aluminium stocks in LME-registered warehouses have fallen to 761,950 tonnes, the lowest since 2007 and down from almost 2 million tonnes last March. MALSTX-TOTAL

* Inventories in Shanghai exchange warehouses were down 17.5% this year to 266,906 tonnes. AL-STX-SGH

* Shanghai copper SCFcv1 advanced by up to 3.3% to 72,580 yuan a tonne, but LME copper CMCU3 was also almost unchanged at $10,059.50 a tonne.

* A tech-fuelled global stocks rally cooled in Asian trade on Thursday as investors took a more cautious posture amid uncertainties around the outlook for inflation and interest rates. MKTS/GLOB

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1330 US CPI MM, SA Jan

1330 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

($1 = 6.3583 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((enrico.delacruz@tr.com))

