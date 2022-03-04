METALS-Aluminium heads for biggest weekly price rise on record

Updates throughout, adds LONDON dateline

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - Worries about supply from Russia pushed industrial metals prices still higher on Friday, with nickel heading for its biggest weekly gain since 2009 and aluminium for its largest ever.

Benchmark aluminium CMAL3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 2.6% at $3,812 a tonne at 1152 GMT and up around 14% this week. It is trading at record highs.

LME nickel CMNI3 was up 5.4% at $28,350 and have gained around 16% this week. Prices are the highest since 2011.

"The market is in a panic mode in terms of supply," said Gianclaudio Torlizzi, a partner at consultants T-Commodity, adding prices would keep rising while conflict raged in Ukraine.

RUSSIA IMPACT: Russia produces about 6% of the world's aluminium, 7% of its mined nickel and 3.5% of its copper.

Russia is also a major producer of natural gas used to generate power. Gas and power prices have shot up, forcing some European smelters of aluminium and zinc cut output.

Sanctions on Russian individuals and corporates have prompted many banks, shippers and other firms to stop working with Russian companies or goods.

FIGHTING: Russian forces have stepped up their offensive in Ukraine this week.

MARKETS: Global stock markets fell again on Friday. MKTS/GLOB

INVENTORIES: Adding to metal supply fears are falling inventories in LME-registered warehouses.

Aluminium stocks, at 794,150 tonnes, are down from almost 2 million tonnes last March. MALSTX-TOTAL

Nickel inventories have fallen to 77,082 tonnes from more than 260,000 tonnes last April. MCNISTX-TOTAL

Copper stocks, at 69,825 tonnes, are the lowest since 2005. MCUSTX-TOTAL

SPREAD: In a sign of acute supply tightness, the premium for cash nickel over the three month contracts has surged to $736 a tonne, the most since 2007. MNI0-3

METALS PRICES: LME copper CMCU3 was up 1.1% at $10,467 a tonne. It is up about 6% this week and near last year's record high of $10,747.50.

Zinc CMZN3 was up 2.3% at $4,011.50 a tonne and up about 11% this week.

Lead CMPB3 rose 0.8% to $2,427 and was around 2.5% higher this week, while tin CMSN3 gained 0.3% to $46,545 and was up about 5% this week.

