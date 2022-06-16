METALS-Aluminium gains on China recovery hopes, in-line Fed hike
By Brijesh Patel
June 16 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices advanced on Thursday, supported by hopes of a recovery in top metals consumer China and as investors digested a 75-basis-point interest rate hike by the U.S. central bank.
Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange
The most-traded July aluminium contract in Shanghai
"Markets got worked up about inflation and pace of rate hikes, and when it happens, the anxiety fades and it's helping the metals market," said a Singapore-based metals trader.
The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday approved its biggest interest rate hike since 1994, lifting the target federal funds rate by 75 basis points to a range of between 1.5% and 1.75%.
China's economy showed signs of recovery in May after slumping in the prior month, as industrial production rose unexpectedly.
China's monthly production of aluminium reached a record high in May after power consumption curbs were eased and as COVID-19-induced lockdowns had little impact on output.
"Factory activity in China will pick up as cities reopen, but prices are expected to be range-bound due to weak demand to come in the months ahead," the Singapore-based trader said.
SUPPORT: China's state planner said it would expand the scope of use of funds raised by local government special bonds and ensure reasonable economic growth in the second quarter.
DOLLAR: Limiting gains, the dollar rose 0.5% towards the 20-year peak, making greenback-priced commodities costlier for buyers using other currencies. [FRX/]
INVENTORIES: Aluminium stocks
At 121,525 tonnes, copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses have dropped more than 30% since the middle of May. [MCUSTX-TOTAL]
OTHER METALS: LME zinc
Shanghai copper
