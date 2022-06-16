METALS-Aluminium gains on China recovery hopes, in-line Fed hike

(Recasts, updates prices)

By Brijesh Patel

June 16 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices advanced on Thursday, supported by hopes of a recovery in top metals consumer China and as investors digested a 75-basis-point interest rate hike by the U.S. central bank.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange gained 0.4% to $2,603 a tonne, as of 0707 GMT, after rising as much as 2.2% earlier in the session. LME copper was steady at $9,231 a tonne.

The most-traded July aluminium contract in Shanghai ended daytime trading 0.5% higher at 20,005 yuan ($2,983.91) a tonne.

"Markets got worked up about inflation and pace of rate hikes, and when it happens, the anxiety fades and it's helping the metals market," said a Singapore-based metals trader.

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday approved its biggest interest rate hike since 1994, lifting the target federal funds rate by 75 basis points to a range of between 1.5% and 1.75%.

China's economy showed signs of recovery in May after slumping in the prior month, as industrial production rose unexpectedly.

China's monthly production of aluminium reached a record high in May after power consumption curbs were eased and as COVID-19-induced lockdowns had little impact on output.

"Factory activity in China will pick up as cities reopen, but prices are expected to be range-bound due to weak demand to come in the months ahead," the Singapore-based trader said.

SUPPORT: China's state planner said it would expand the scope of use of funds raised by local government special bonds and ensure reasonable economic growth in the second quarter.

DOLLAR: Limiting gains, the dollar rose 0.5% towards the 20-year peak, making greenback-priced commodities costlier for buyers using other currencies. [FRX/]

INVENTORIES: Aluminium stocks in LME-registered warehouses fell to a fresh 21-year low of 416,125 tonnes, compared with nearly 2 million tonnes in March 2021.

At 121,525 tonnes, copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses have dropped more than 30% since the middle of May. [MCUSTX-TOTAL]

OTHER METALS: LME zinc rose 0.5% to $3,662.50 a tonne, lead gained 0.9% to $2,093, nickel gained 0.2% to $25,900, and tin climbed 1.1% to $32,800.

Shanghai copper was down 0.7%, zinc gained 0.6%, nickel eased 0.2%, lead was flat, and tin jumped 5.9%.

($1 = 6.7002 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Subhranshu Sahu) ((Brijesh.Patel1@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 651 848 5832, Outside U.S. +91 8067493865; Reuters Messaging: Brijesh.Patel1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) (( For related news and prices, click on the codes in brackets: LME price overview

COMEX copper futures All metals news

[MTL] All commodities news

[C] Foreign exchange rates

SPEED GUIDES )) Keywords: GLOBAL METALS/ (UPDATE 2)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.