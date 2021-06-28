METALS-Aluminium gains as Russian tax raises supply concerns

HANOI, June 29 (Reuters) - Aluminium prices in London advanced on Tuesday after Russia's temporary new export taxes on some metals spurred supply worries.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange CMAL3 rose 0.9% to $2,512.50 a tonne by 0257 GMT, while the most-traded August aluminium contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SAFcv1 slipped 0.6% to 18,8150 yuan ($29,119.08) a tonne.

Russia is preparing new export taxes for steel products, nickel, aluminium and copper, and Russia's Rusal 0486.HK is the world's largest aluminium producer outside of China.

Aluminium inventories have been declining on exchanges, with ShFE inventories AL-STX-SGH hitting their lowest since Feb. 10 at 288,741 tonnes, and LME stockpiles MALSTX-TOTAL are at their lowest since March 9 at 1.59 million tonnes.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME copper CMCU3 fell 0.8% to $9,312 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 was down 0.7% at $18,175 a tonne, while lead CMPB3 was up 0.3% at $2,239.50 a tonne.

* ShFE nickel SNIcv1 dropped 1.8% to 135,240 yuan a tonne, and ShFE copper SCFcv1 declined 0.8% to 67,960 yuan a tonne and zinc SZNcv1 was down 0.4% at 21,740 yuan a tonne.

* Chinese factory activity likely expanded at a slower pace in June, hit by a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the major export province of Guangdong, a Reuters poll showed, although a quick containment indicates the economic disruption is easing.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click

TOP/MTL or MET/L MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares edged lower on Tuesday on concerns that new coronavirus outbreaks in the region could undercut an economic recovery even as robust momentum in the United States prompts the Federal Reserve to contemplate a quicker exit from accommodative policy. MKTS/GLOB DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0600 UK Nationwide House price MM, YY

0900 EU Consumer Confid. Final

1200 Germany CPI, HICP Prelim YY

1400 US Consumer Confidence

($1 = 6.4614 yuan)

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((mai.nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +842438259623; Reuters Messaging: mai.nguyen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.