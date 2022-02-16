METALS-Aluminium gains as focus shifts away from Russia-Ukraine crisis

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Aluminium and other base metals climbed on Wednesday as tensions eased between Russia and the West over Ukraine and focus shifted to an energy crunch causing smelter shutdowns mainly in China and Europe.

Three-month aluminium CMAL3 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) had gained 1.1% to $3,243 a tonne by 1140 GMT. The lightweight material used in transport and packaging is the most energy-intensive metal to produce.

"I think it's mainly a relief rally from the calming geopolitical situation," said Xiao Fu, head of commodity market strategy at Bank of China International.

"Aluminium still stands out because of the power issue, even though the Russia-Ukraine situation has calmed down, the energy and gas markets are still fairly tight and oil prices are at elevated levels."

World stocks and other financial markets were upbeat after Moscow announced a partial pullback of troops from Ukraine's borders, even though the West was sceptical. MKTS/GLOB

Investors were waiting for the Federal Reserve's January policy meeting minutes that are due to be released later in the day. Financial markets have priced in a better-than-even chance that the Fed will raise interest rates next month by half a percentage point.

* LME copper CMCU3 rose 0.6% to $10,026 a tonne, nickel CMNI3 gained 0.9% to $23,505, lead CMPB3 added 0.6% to $2,322.50, zinc CMZN3 climbed 1.1% to $3,620 and tin CMSN3 was up 0.7% at $43,700.

* Baise city in the aluminium producing region of Guangxi in China on Tuesday lifted lockdowns imposed last week to fight rising local infections of COVID-19, according to a government notice.

* China's factory-gate inflation cooled to its slowest pace in six months in January, official data showed on Wednesday, as government measures to control surging raw material costs weighed on producer prices.

* INSIGHT-China's MMG faces Peru whack-a-mole as mining protests splinter

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click TOP/MTL or MET/L

(Additional reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((eric.onstad@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7093; Twitter https://twitter.com/reutersEricO; Reuters Messaging: eric.onstad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.